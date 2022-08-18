Short Interest in Biffa plc (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) Grows By 5.0%

Biffa plc (OTCMKTS:BFFBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the July 15th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Biffa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BFFBF opened at $3.98 on Thursday. Biffa has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt downgraded Biffa to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

About Biffa

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste, and production of energy. The company offers general waste collection, dry mixed recycling, food waste collection, single stream recycling, hazardous waste collection and treatment, unplanned waste removal, skip hire, asbestos waste disposal, and bin cleaning services for businesses in sectors, including the construction, facilities management, hospitality and events, logistics waste solutions, manufacturing and production, public, retail waste management, and utilities.

Featured Articles

