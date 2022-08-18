Short Interest in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Declines By 6.9%

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,080,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 15,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLND. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.85.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Blend Labs Trading Down 3.7 %

BLND stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. Blend Labs has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87.

Insider Transactions at Blend Labs

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The business had revenue of $65.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $67,156.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 654,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,219.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $106,906.38. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 661,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,145.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $67,156.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 654,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,219.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Blend Labs during the second quarter worth $42,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Blend Labs by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,209 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in Blend Labs by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 8,369,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,982 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.