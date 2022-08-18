Short Interest in BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Declines By 8.1%

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,193,600 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 2,387,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.

BrainChip Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of BrainChip stock opened at 0.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.78. BrainChip has a 52 week low of 0.26 and a 52 week high of 1.82.

About BrainChip

BrainChip Holdings Ltd develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications in North America, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers Akida Neuromorphic Processor to provide ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory, and smart transducer applications; and Akida Development Environment, a machine learning framework for creating, training, and testing neural networks, as well as supporting the development of systems for edge AI on its Akida event domain neural processor.

