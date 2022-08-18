Short Interest in BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Declines By 8.1%

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,193,600 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 2,387,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.
BrainChip Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of BrainChip stock opened at 0.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.78. BrainChip has a 52 week low of 0.26 and a 52 week high of 1.82.
About BrainChip
