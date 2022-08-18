Short Interest in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Drops By 6.8%

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 535,500 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 574,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLYC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Stock Down 1.2 %

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $0.85 on Thursday. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

