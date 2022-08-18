Short Interest in Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Drops By 6.6%

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 541,100 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 579,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 338.2 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on HMSNF. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hammerson from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 33 ($0.40) to GBX 22 ($0.27) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of HMSNF opened at $0.33 on Thursday. Hammerson has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

