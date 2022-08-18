Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Drops By 6.7%

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DMO opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $16.29.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMO. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $1,168,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 520.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 87,071 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 91,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 81,855 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 232,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 73,573 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 457,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 70,556 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

