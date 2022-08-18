Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Drops By 6.7%

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DMO opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $16.29.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.
About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
