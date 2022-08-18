Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) PT Lowered to $27.00

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SGFY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signify Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Signify Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a sector perform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Signify Health to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signify Health presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of SGFY opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.44. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 293.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

