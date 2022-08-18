SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 355,581 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $16,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in SLR Investment by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on SLRC shares. Oppenheimer cut SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group lowered their price target on SLR Investment to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut SLR Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Compass Point lowered their price target on SLR Investment to $15.75 in a report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.18.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.45 million, a P/E ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 1.06. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 780.99%.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

