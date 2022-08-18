Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after UBS Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $170.44, but opened at $164.61. UBS Group now has a $175.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $165.00. Snowflake shares last traded at $160.92, with a volume of 48,633 shares trading hands.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $370.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.26.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% during the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 18.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 17.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,004,000 after purchasing an additional 306,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.6% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,655,000 after purchasing an additional 821,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.56 and its 200 day moving average is $184.73. The stock has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

