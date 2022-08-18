Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,336 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Splunk worth $16,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 35,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Splunk from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Splunk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.69.

In related news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $109.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.63 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.07.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.84) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

