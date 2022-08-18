SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives $161.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $132,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 151.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 437.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $130.81 on Monday. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $96.41 and a 52-week high of $174.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.20 and a beta of 0.77.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

