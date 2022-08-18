Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,013 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $273,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 18.1% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on EL. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Edward Jones raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.60.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $276.52 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.39 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.96 and a 200 day moving average of $266.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

