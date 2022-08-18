Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,217,000 after buying an additional 1,517,490 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,447 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,188,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,742,000 after purchasing an additional 532,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $243,159,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,948,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,492,000 after purchasing an additional 169,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.12. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

