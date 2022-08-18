Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,589 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $117.75 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.62 and a 200 day moving average of $106.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.62.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

