Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,416 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.05 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.95 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.17.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

