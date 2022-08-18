Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

BHK stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $17.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

