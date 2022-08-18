Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,627,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,811,000 after buying an additional 438,478 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,725,000 after buying an additional 3,251,808 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,988,000 after buying an additional 3,091,134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,932,000 after buying an additional 1,866,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,195,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,288,000 after buying an additional 113,716 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG opened at $68.40 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $84.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.26.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

