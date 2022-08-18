Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $168,000 Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,595 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 434.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

