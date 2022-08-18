Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $256,000 Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 144.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EIX opened at $72.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $73.32.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EIX. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edison International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Edison International to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.56.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

