Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNM. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.27. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

