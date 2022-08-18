Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $244,000 in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,911,147,000 after buying an additional 1,143,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,989,000 after buying an additional 1,758,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,213,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,263,219,000 after buying an additional 84,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,986,000 after buying an additional 1,343,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Entergy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,558,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,762,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.79.

Entergy Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE ETR opened at $121.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

