Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SJI. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth about $50,098,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 296.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,569,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,695 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,578,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,234,000 after purchasing an additional 519,649 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,574,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,135,000 after purchasing an additional 211,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $5,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $34.54 on Thursday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average of $33.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

