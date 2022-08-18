Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New $330,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 442.4% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,731,000 after purchasing an additional 75,542 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $150,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 58.9% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.5% in the first quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $164.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.70 and a 200-day moving average of $173.05. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $158.02 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

