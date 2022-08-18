Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New $369,000 Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Down 1.6 %

MAR opened at $163.57 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.09.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.15.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.