Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRTS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Gritstone bio during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 880.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gritstone bio Stock Performance

GRTS stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $14.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gritstone bio ( NASDAQ:GRTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 634.23% and a negative return on equity of 59.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Gritstone bio from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

