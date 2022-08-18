Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $3,172,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 16.3% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GE opened at $79.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.11. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $116.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

