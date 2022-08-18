Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,128 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 60.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $578,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 41.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.1% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $79.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.45 and its 200-day moving average is $72.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Cowen cut their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

