Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes $214,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,795,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after buying an additional 4,305,161 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,092,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,514,000 after buying an additional 1,119,428 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,881,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 719.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 913,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,015,000 after buying an additional 801,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.42.

SCHW opened at $75.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

