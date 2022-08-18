Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,109,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 23.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after buying an additional 37,838 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 4,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 26.6% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,887 shares of company stock valued at $23,733,504. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $200.94 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $171.96 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.23 and a 200-day moving average of $202.32. The firm has a market cap of $83.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

