Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Crocs Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of CROX stock opened at $76.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average of $69.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $183.88.
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.93 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 202.79% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Crocs Company Profile
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crocs (CROX)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.