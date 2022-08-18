Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crocs Trading Down 3.0 %

CROX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. OTR Global cut Crocs to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.42 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $76.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average of $69.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.93 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 202.79% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.