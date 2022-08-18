Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) shares rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 83,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,199,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFIX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.05.

Stitch Fix Stock Down 4.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $880.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10.

Insider Activity at Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $492.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director J William Gurley bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,149,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,673,207.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stitch Fix

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

