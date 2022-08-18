StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut their price target on Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Quotient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QTNT opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. Quotient has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $22.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.74.

Insider Activity at Quotient

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Zubeen Shroff acquired 4,666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $1,399,999.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,995,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,722. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 4,818,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,354 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quotient

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Quotient by 9,156.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,491,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,439 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 4,136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,929,184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 112,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 33,409 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quotient

(Get Rating)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Featured Articles

