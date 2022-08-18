StockNews.com Upgrades BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) to “Hold”

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

BLK has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $743.22 on Tuesday. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $643.05 and its 200-day moving average is $683.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 208,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,914,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 34.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.