Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Stake Raised by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,220 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Superior Industries International worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Superior Industries International by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 484,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 125,573 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Superior Industries International by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 241,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 106,858 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Superior Industries International by 339.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 132,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 102,738 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Superior Industries International by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 546,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 91,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Superior Industries International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,007,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Superior Industries International in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Superior Industries International news, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 43,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $219,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,297.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Superior Industries International news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 8,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $31,713.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,647,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,676,373.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 43,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $219,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,297.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 359,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,367 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SUP opened at $5.79 on Thursday. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $156.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 3.98.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

