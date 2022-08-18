Swiss National Bank Buys 32,300 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Flowers Foods worth $12,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 28,270.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,553,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530,082 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,422,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,066,000 after purchasing an additional 506,202 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 1,778.3% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 497,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 470,686 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,549,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,440,000 after purchasing an additional 346,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 216.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 501,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 343,336 shares during the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $1,751,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,328,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 87.13%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

