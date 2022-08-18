Swiss National Bank Has $12.04 Million Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of Dolby Laboratories worth $12,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 216,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,925,000 after purchasing an additional 43,314 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 334.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 36,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 28,353 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLB. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $78.53 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $100.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.78.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Further Reading

