Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $160.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $200.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TTWO. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.54.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of TTWO opened at $133.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.5% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 95.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 95.4% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the second quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.