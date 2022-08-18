Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Up 7.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) shot up 7.4% on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock to $175.00. The company traded as high as $137.39 and last traded at $136.76. 174,356 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,256,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.39.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.54.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 2.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.25. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 87.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.