Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,802 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Talkspace were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the 1st quarter worth $3,075,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Talkspace during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Talkspace in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 49.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Talkspace Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TALK opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.67. Talkspace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56.

Talkspace Profile

Talkspace ( OTCMKTS:TALK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.16 million. Talkspace had a negative net margin of 54.49% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.