Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI) Insider Brian Raven Purchases 50,000 Shares

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Rating) insider Brian Raven bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £4,500 ($5,437.41).
Brian Raven also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 4th, Brian Raven bought 140,000 shares of Tavistock Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £12,600 ($15,224.75).
- On Wednesday, June 29th, Brian Raven bought 120,000 shares of Tavistock Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($11,599.81).
Tavistock Investments Price Performance
TAVI stock opened at GBX 8.75 ($0.11) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £48.86 million and a P/E ratio of 125.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92. Tavistock Investments Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 10.66 ($0.13). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.75.
Tavistock Investments Company Profile
Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.
