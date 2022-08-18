Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Receives GBX 191.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 191.29 ($2.31).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.17) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 189 ($2.28) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 119.10 ($1.44) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of £4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 768.13. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110.30 ($1.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 185.02 ($2.24). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 121.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 130.89.

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.44. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is 5,625.00%.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Jennie Daly bought 21,509 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £24,735.35 ($29,888.05). In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Jennie Daly bought 21,509 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £24,735.35 ($29,888.05). Also, insider Mark Castle bought 39,936 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £49,920 ($60,318.99). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 86,707 shares of company stock worth $10,473,466.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

