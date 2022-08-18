Tcwp LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 41,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 49,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 386,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,988,000 after purchasing an additional 192,274 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $42.19 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.16 and a 12 month high of $45.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.66.

