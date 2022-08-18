Tcwp LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 191,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,006,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,024,000 after purchasing an additional 17,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $101.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.24.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

