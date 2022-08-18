Tcwp LLC Buys Shares of 12,636 Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.55 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.78.

