Tcwp LLC Invests $143,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD stock opened at $61.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.99. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

