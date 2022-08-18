Tcwp LLC Invests $160,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $263,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSEARCA VYM opened at $109.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.30. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $115.66.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.