Tcwp LLC Invests $160,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $263,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $109.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.30. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.