Tcwp LLC Makes New $141,000 Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.92.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $260.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.63. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

