Tcwp LLC Makes New $145,000 Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,454 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $101.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.37.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

