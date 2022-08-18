Tcwp LLC Makes New $166,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $197.61 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

