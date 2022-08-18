Tcwp LLC Makes New $167,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $65.81 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

